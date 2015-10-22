Leicester, Leicestershire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --25 years ago, Hockey Factory Shop Ltd was a small sports retailer, specialising in Field Hockey and selling sports equipment to players, schools and clubs. Now, with its founder and Managing Director Sean Cayless still at the helm, it has grown into a company with a multi-million pound turnover and is parent to a diverse group of businesses.



Based out of Frog Island in Leicester, with one of the largest Hockey Showrooms in the UK and a team of knowledgeable and friendly staff. Polimil Ltd can also be found at the Frog Island premises and online at polimil.co.uk. Founded in 2003, Polimil provides a range of protective equipment and specialist footwear and clothing to Police and Military Personnel.



HFS now boasts an impressive online presence. Sports Factory Shop Group, originating as Hockey Factory Shop in 2004, features specialist sites for Hockey, Rugby and Netball. All three of these sites received a makeover this summer, marking an exciting time of growth for the Sports Factory Shop Group and Sci-Sport itself. As MD Sean Cayless explains, "We see customers come back to us time and time again for quality, service and price. We want to add innovative new products to that list and make sure we can offer the best products and industry knowledge we can."



Behind the successful retail and e-commerce ventures, Sci-Sport has also developed its own products. These range from Ballistic Vests and Riot Shields, to Hockey Goalkeeping Equipment and protection for Cricketers. The application of expert knowledge continues and Sci-Sport have a number of ground breaking products that are soon to be launched.



These new products include high level rugby protection, which has already been tested by the Welsh national team with positive feedback. There is also an innovative range of sports equipment designed to offer high quality and affordable Hockey Sticks, Cricket Bats and other equipment to schools and clubs. Their new line of Hockey Sticks even feature a mechanism to help juniors get to grips with tricky dribbling techniques.



Sci-Sport, particularly the Frog Island branch, work with numerous sports teams and Universities to provide a range of kit for their players. Investment in new technologies has increased the in-house capabilities to take on work like this, once again providing a great opportunity for further growth and new projects.



Sci-Sport already has a lot to offer and, as Sean Cayless comments, "This new period of growth is incredibly exciting. We have invested in new technology and product development that will really let us make our mark".



As a part of the Sports Factory Shop Group we have over 25 years experience as a specialist sports retailer. That means we can use our expertise to bring you amazing products, prices and customer service.



We are an ever evolving company based in Leicester. Although we started as a small field hockey mail order catalogue, we have now grown to offer an even bigger range of products though our online channels, which includes our individual Rugby and Netball sites.



We are of course still growing, and we are working on new ventures in Hockey and Rugby protection and in the school sector. All of this will let us continue bringing you incredible ranges and service