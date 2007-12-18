Hoffman York Releases Original Holiday Song

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2007 -- Once again, Hoffman York has written and produced an original holiday song as part of its holiday greeting. “No One Should Ever Feel Cold on Christmas” reflects the agency’s own sentiments that everyone deserves the basic comforts of food, shelter and clothing, especially on Christmas. The song coincides with agency’s ongoing efforts to support the Hunger Task Force through company food drives, financial contributions and pro bono advertising.



The agency’s song encourages others to offer a generous hand this Christmas in hopes to give those who hurt hunger and cry with despair the everyday necessities they need. In addition to the song, the holiday greeting also features photos of Hoffman York employees donating to the Hunger Task Force food drive.



“Music is often used to honor and celebrate a meaningful occasion, but it can also bring people together at a time of uncertainty or motivate people to take action,” said Tom Jordan, chairmen and chief creative officer at Hoffman York. “For many, the holidays are a time of anguish, and we hope this song inspires the community to help these people who are less fortunate.”



The song is a creation of Jordan and collaboration between Hoffman York and What the Hale Music Production in Chicago. In the spirit of the season, “No One Should Ever Feel Cold on Christmas” is available free to the public and for broadcast at www.hoffmanyork.com. The song is also on www.youtube.com.



“No One Should Ever Feel Cold on Christmas” is the agency’s newest music composition. In 2006, the agency released its first holiday song, “I Wish Every Day,” which celebrated the spirit of Christmas and Hanukkah. In addition to its holiday songs, the agency has received immense recognition for its creation and use of original music in advertisements ranging from “Who Comes First?” written and produced on behalf of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to “You Don’t Have to Play to Win,” created for the Wisconsin Lottery in collaboration with Ray Charles. To hear and view or download the “No One Should Ever Feel Cold on Christmas” song and slideshow or a sampling of the agency’s other original songs, visit www.hoffmanyork.com.



About Hoffman York

Hoffman York was recognized for creative excellence in 2005 and 2007 with O’Toole Awards. The full-service agency offers a complete array of advertising, public relations and marketing services and is one of the top independent agencies in the country. Hoffman York has offices in Chicago and Milwaukee. The agency’s clients include A&W Restaurants, Advocate Health Care, Arlington Park, Egg Innovations, Focus on Energy, Grainger, Guaranty Bank, Merillat and Quality cabinetry, Milgard Windows & Doors, Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, Reico Kitchen & Bath, Sun-Rich International, Weber Grill Restaurant, Wisconsin Lottery and Yamaha Outboards. For more information, visit http://www.hoffmanyork.com.



About Hunger Task Force

Hunger Task Force believes that every person has a right to adequate food obtained with dignity. Hunger Task Force works to prevent hunger and malnutrition by providing food to people in need today and by promoting social policies to achieve food security tomorrow. For more information, visit http://www.hungertaskforce.org.

