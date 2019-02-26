Hohance Chemistry Ready to Attend CPHI Japan Exhibition

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2019 --Shanghai Hohance Chemical Co., Ltd. is going to attend the CPHI Japan Exhibition in Tokyo from March 18th to 20th. This leading scientific and pharmaceutical exhibition will be an opportunity for the Shanghai-based innovative intermediates manufacturer to introduce its creative organization culture and expend its industrial influence to the global.



Over last decade, Hohance Chemistry has attended and co-organized numerous big events in many different countries. This March, Hohance will be invited to Tokyo by UBM, the exhibition organizer which has been committed to professionals in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and laboratory industries with leading resources that touch every function in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of medicines globally. This exhibition tends to put forward some major scientific advancing issues and research and development challenges of the contemporary pharmaceutical area. Without a doubt, Hohance should be responsible to spare no effort to push it forward.



Owing to its perfect paired equipment, Hohance's wide range of products make their appearances to the international market and well-recognized on the top of the recommending list. For instance, Hohance provides wholesale Phenylpiracetam, also known as Phenotropil or Carphedon, which refers to a nootropic "smart drug" used for cognitive function and physical strength enhancement. Over the last decade, Hohance has delivered outstanding services to global customers in the field of fine chemicals for industrial and pharmaceuticals. In fact, Hohance believes that company reputation and products quality should take first priority over any other matter anytime.



On account of its excellent contribution to intermediates field, Hohance was awarded as the "Technically Advanced Service Enterprise" and "New and High-tech Enterprise". Equally important, Hohance's brand comes into researching and production under the certificates of ISO9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001. Due to Hohance's strong competitiveness, companies from many countries prefer to establish a partnership with Hohance and push forward the global innovation and improvement together. According to its business partners, Hohance has worked in close and strong cooperative partnership with many world-leading pharmaceutical R&D teamwork in China and abroad. It is worth mentioning that its long-term customers include NISSEI Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Kanematsu Corporation, Carbosynth, Sundia Group, WuXi AppTec, Merck and other internationally-renowned pharmaceutical companies.



In addition, Hohance keeps in stable cooperation with domestic creative scientific research institutions such as Organic Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Peking University and Fudan University. It is reasonable to recognize that Hohance has made a professional chemicals manufacturer with honesty, integrity, professionalism and responsibility, boosting the advancement of pharmaceutical chemistry.



About Hohance Chemistry

Established in 2010, Hohance Chemistry has attracted worldwide support and investment for its reliable reputation. It shows various top-level entrepreneurial technical talents with a strong R&D team. Located in Shanghai China, Shanghai Hohance Chemical Co., Ltd. is well-recognized as a high-tech enterprise specializing in R&D, production, and commercial sales of fine chemicals and pharmaceutical products. Covering a total area of over 1,200 square meters for product researching, their advanced labs yield a production gain of OLED intermediates, nootropics, fluoride, pharmaceutical intermediates, etc. Besides, their labs require facility with plenty of specific standards for extreme reaction conditions including high temperature, high pressure, high vacuum and so on.



