Hold Head High of Americans and Save the Bald Eagles

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --Are the People of America aware why Bald Eagle was chosen as National Bird? Let's keep the historical reasons aside and look at general reasons, it has many other reasons to state why only this made a national bird. Bald Eagles are different from other bird's just like the people of America, they are courageous, strong and independent. Unlike other birds, they fly very high, never take shelter during rains and it can fly at a speed of 400 kilometers per hour which makes them different from other birds. Though they are treated as a threat to other bird because of its huge size, but the positive side of this huge bird tells it is to protect the small one's which signifies the attitude of America's people.



Unfortunately, this bird's life is now in danger just because of a few greedy business people. They are going to construct some tall buildings near the park where huge bald eagles have their nests. If this construction starts, then, it will not take much time for America's national bird to extinction.



Hence, this is the time to take a strong step to stop this type of activities which are threatening to our nation's pride and freedom. To join the campaign to save Bald Fagles and America's person's future, please sign this petition and share it with friends too, as it needs at least 99,999 signs to reach this petition to the White House. Once this petition reach of Presidential House, the construction will be stopped and save thousands of innocent birds or else, in the future next generation of Americans will view national bird on the internet or read books about it.



About SaveBaldEagles

SaveBaldEagles, (http://savebaldeagles.com/), based in Canal ST, NY, is a website to help preserve the Bald Eagle's home, the New York City. The Website allows anyone to create and sign petitions asking the Obama Administration to take action on a range of issues. If a petition gets enough support, the Obama Administration will issue an official response.



