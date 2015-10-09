Holding Village Homes Now Under Construction

Wake Forest, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2015 --Holding Village announced that three builders – Ashton Woods Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods and Drees Homes – have started construction on their model homes in Holding Village in Wake Forest, N.C. The models are part of the initial release of 124 homes in the 94.4-acre master plan. The community is being developed by Reader & Partners as a joint venture with Wheelock Communities. The master-planned community approved for 850 single-family homes and townhomes, 350 apartments and commercial uses is located in the charming town of Wake Forest on South Franklin Street just east of U.S. 1 Business (Main Street) and north of Rogers Road.



"We are excited to see our vision for Holding Village starting to come to fruition and are pleased to partner with such a talented team of homebuilders," commented Dean Barberree, president of Reader & Partners. "We assembled this homebuilder team because of their shared vision in Holding Village's goal to create an authentic place rooted in the local history and natural surroundings."



Ashton Woods Homes, John Wieland Homes and Drees Homes will offer a variety of home sizes and types, many of which will feature Traditional Neighborhood Design (TND) principles that include prominent front porches and rear garages served by alleys. The Drees Homes model is expected to be ready to tour in October, while the models from Ashton Woods and John Wieland Homes will open later this fall and winter. The homes will range in size from 1,800 square feet to 2,900 square feet. All builders will also offer "master-down" home plans where the master bedroom is on the ground floor.



The first phase of Holding Village is planned to include several pocket parks and a pool amenity located on the south shore of Holding Lake. The central amenity, including a pool and play area overlooking the lake, is scheduled for completion in summer of 2016. Walking trails around the lake and perimeter of the property will connect through future phases to the regional Wake Forest trail system. The community is also planned to be a 1Gig "Fiber to the Forest" community with high-speed technology provided by CenturyLink.



The site is the former Holding family dairy farm. The Holding family was instrumental in the establishment of the Town of Wake Forest and owned the local drugstore, bank and co-founded the Royall Cotton Mill.



About Holding Village

For more information, visit the community website at http://www.holdingvillage.com