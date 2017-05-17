Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. Announced Today That Holiday Island Hosted Its 4th Annual Jeep Fest

Holiday Island, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI), a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market, announced today that the Holiday Island Chamber of Commerce hosted its 4th annual Jeep Fest event on Saturday, May 13 drawing a record crowd and jeep entries from all over the region and the United States.



Holiday Island Holdings is an active member of the Holiday Island Chamber of Commerce which features the Holiday Island Shopping Center and promotes its approximately 50 businesses located in the "Park" shopping center and the Holiday Island community in general.



This years Jeep Fest was the biggest and best ever, with the Tuff Jeep Obstacle Course, Poker Run, Trophies awarded in 12 classes, 50/50 drawing for money, live entertainment and jam with DJ Tic, live music from Pistol Whipped, plus merchandise and food vendors, and fun for the whole family.



Gene Thompson, CEO of Holiday Island Holdings and Treasurer of the Holiday Island Chamber of Commerce said, "this was by far the biggest and best Jeep Fest ever drawing an estimated crowd of 500 people from the neighboring states and as far away as Alaska and Nashville, Tennessee, and approximately 150 jeepers from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Lousiana, and Texas. I believe this will open the gates for even bigger and better annual jeep fest that we hold annually on the 2nd weekend of May. This event has and will continue to expose Holiday Island Shopping Center and the community at large to the people attending who otherwise may not be aware of Holiday Island and all it has to offer."



The Company's main goals for 2017 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas."



Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress.



For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.



About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas and in nearby NWA. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential market.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



HIHI Contact:

Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman

Phone: 479-244-6047

Email: sgenethompson@gmail.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com



