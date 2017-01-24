Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. Announces Cap Table Reorganization and Post Reorganization Plans and Progress

Holiday Island, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:HIHI), a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market announced today that effective December 20, 2016, it successfully completed a Capital Table Reorganization that enables real and meaningful shareholder value going forward.



In an effort to keep the Company moving forward with its business plan, Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will continue its formal agreement with a California-based private investment & consulting firm that has provided HIHI with its short-term capital needs. And, the firm will continue to assist the Company to develop and execute its post-reorganization plans designed to make it more attractive to both current shareholders and new investors, and meet its short and long term financial goals.



Gene Thompson, the CEO and chief architect of HIHI states, "As Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company, we have to answer to our shareholders. This means that we must do what is in the best interest of those shareholders. I firmly believe that by restructuring our cap table and getting some additional market maker involvement will create meaningful near and long-term value for all of our shareholders. The Company's main goals for 2017 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and further the building of the Holiday Island community in Arkansas."



Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to unfold. Be sure to watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress and our post-reorganization activities.



For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.



About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation of the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.



