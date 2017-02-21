Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. Announces Real Estate Acquisition Plans & Progress

Holiday Island, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI), a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market, announced today that it is in talks with the seller to identify and determine the order of the acquisition of income producing properties at Holiday Island, Arkansas.



The Company has the opportunity to acquire, further develop, commercial and residential real estate located at Holiday Island, Arkansas. It expects to purchase certain properties at a discount to market value and ultimately dispose at market premium prices.



Acquisitions are planned to start in the 2nd quarter of 2017, starting with high occupancy, high return shopping center rental properties, and continue through the end of this year and into 2018.



Gene Thompson, CEO of Holiday Island Holdings, said, "We are first targeting commercial properties located in the Holiday Island Shopping Center with high occupancy and returns, including medical, storage, and retail facilities with strong tenants."



The Company's main goals for 2017 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas."



Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.



About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



HIHI Contact:

Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman

Phone: 479-244-6047

Email: sgenethompson@gmail.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com

