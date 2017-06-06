Holiday Island Is Petitioning for City Incorporation

Holiday Island, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) - A development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market is excited to announce that Holiday Island is in the process of petitioning to be incorporated as a City in the State of Arkansas.



Holiday Island, Arkansas is a 4,000 acre community located between two national forests, on a 53,000 acre federal lake - Table Rock Lake – in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas, 30 miles from the 3rd fastest growing metro in the U.S. Holiday Island has approximately 3,300 residents and a host of natural and man-made amenities including golf courses, recreation center, swimming pools, campground, walking trails, and many other outdoor activities on the local streams, rivers, lake, and mountains.



Holiday Island is currently organized as a Suburban Improvement District "SID", a subset of the State of Arkansas. Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District "HISID" consist of 5-person elected Board of Directors, a District Manager, and a small staff. HISID's purpose is to maintain the community's infrastructure (water, waste water, roads, fire, security, and amenities.



HISID is funded by annual assessments, water and sewer fees, and amenity use charges. As the life of an Arkansas SID is limited, there is a current effort - far in advance of the SID's inability to maintain itself - to seek approval from its registered voters to petition to incorporate as an Arkansas City. If successful, this would give the city the ability to add revenues and perpetuate its operation.



Gene Thompson - CEO of Holiday Island Holdings and former District Manger of Holiday Island - said, "If done correctly, incorporation would assure the longevity and prosperity of Holiday Island for the foreseeable future. And, it would give the Holiday Island property owners, residents, and registered voters, more voice in the policies and operations of Holiday Island."



Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress.



About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



