Holiday Junk Removal Tips by Burnaby Junk Removal Company

The holiday season has arrived. For many people, the lead-up to the New Year is the perfect time to get the house in order and organize a serious decluttering session. This makes sense for a couple of different reasons—new space has to be made to take in the holiday haul, and the house needs to be organized before the guests arrive. If it's time to schedule a serious clean-up, the helpful haulers at 365 Junk Removal are here to help.



Before scheduling a session with Burnaby's friendliest team of professional junk haulers, a few things need to happen. Start with a quick and easy tidy before rolling out the ornaments—dust the blinds, vacuum the carpets, maybe give the floorboards a wipe.



Then it gets interesting. It's time to roll into deep storage. Start by looking at the areas in your home you normally ignore—the attic, basement, and crawl spaces. It's necessary to pull everything out. A quick tip is to sort items by how frequently they're used. If you haven't used an item in a couple of years (or possibly forgot it even existed), it's time to have it re-homed and open up some space.



After that's done, it's time to take on the garage—that haven of forgotten tools, appliances, and sports equipment. The same rules apply. Pull everything off the shelves and assess if they still contribute to your life in any way, shape, or form. Consider sorting objects and materials by season, or activities. For example, use a separate box for summer gear and winter gear. The same goes for any decorative objects, sort them by themes such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Holidays. Not only will you find space open up, life will become a lot more manageable once everything has a designated spot.



Once everything is sorted and organized from various storage spaces and garage, it's time to get rid of all that unwanted junk. All the objects, clothes, and materials that are in good condition can be donated to a local charity in the best spirit of the holidays. But for the heavy, hard-worn materials that have reached the end of their life, 365 Junk Removal in Burnaby can come to assist with disposal and recycling.



