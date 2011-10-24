Ogden, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2011 --Seasonal Source, the premier brand for professional holiday decorators has launched a new Website in preparation for the busy holiday lighting season. The new Website offers consumers a way to shop for commercial grade Christmas lighting products not available in retail stores. Professional decorators can also shop online when wholesale distributors are not available.



SeasonalSource.com offers a huge variety of holiday lighting styles and colors; including the latest high-tech, energy saving LED lights that may be hard to find this holiday season. All Seasonal Source products are constructed of the highest quality materials and vigorously tested. Additionally, all products include a 3-year warranty. Wayne Wheeler, General Manager of Seasonal Source said, “Our Website has become the destination for our Distributors and Contractors to access our training schedule, marketing materials and product catalog. We are excited about the Website enhancements particularly accessibility to our online training videos, a live-chat feature that immediately connects customers with customer service representatives and of course, e-commerce capabilities. We look forward to serving our customers in new ways.” The future looks bright for Seasonal Source. The new SeasonalSource.com Website enables distributors to login to place seasonal lighting orders at wholesale prices. Installers or contractors can also login to order their holiday lighting products from their local distributor.



For more information, visit http://www.seasonalsource.com or call (801) 326-4155. Seasonal Source is a registered trademark of The Source, Inc. The Source is a sourcing and distribution company serving the green industry for over 20 years. For more information on The Source, Inc. and its family of brands, visit http://www.thesource-online.com.