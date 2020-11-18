Bountiful, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2020 --Holiday Season is Here: Seven Tips for a Teeth Healthy Holiday



Halloween itself has come and gone, but probably not the enormous bag of candied goodies kids have managed to acquire. And honestly, we're just winding up to the most wonderful time of the year. Most wonderful for family fun and joyous feelings, but not the most wonderful time of the year for teeth.



As the leaves on the trees turn and then fall, our holiday spirit lifts and typically with it, our sugar intake. This time of year doesn't have to result in cavities, and no I'm suggesting throw away Halloween candy treasure trove. I don't even mean to try the onerous task of enforcing kids to abstain while they are surrounded with goodies everywhere they go. So, what is Utah Pediatric Dentistry recommending for one to do? Here, I have put together a list of seven things that can do to ensure kids get through the glorious holiday season with their beautiful smiles healthy and happy.



Seven Tips for a Teeth Healthy Holiday Season



- Control the Halloween Treasure Trove



Don't just throw away all of their Halloween candy, instead take control of it. Place limits on how many pieces of candy they can have per day. Caramels and marshmallows are particularly bad for teeth as they really like to stick. If possible sorting through the candy and throw away pieces that aren't their favorites, or any pieces that seem to be of lower quality.



- Enjoy Goodies in Moderation



Homemade pies, brownies, and cookies are not only fun to eat, but they're fun to make as well. Don't give up this pleasurable activity, just enjoy it in moderation. Instead of kids eating all the fresh baked cookies in one day, give them a couple, and save some for the next few days, and there are more, consider sharing with a neighbor or friend.



Alternatively, if the baking of the goodies isn't something one's family doesn't do, keep one in check when at the stores. Don't be drawn into all the bright holiday packaging. Place limits on oneself for how many sugary desserts one may buy.



- Play Around with Recipes



For those who do the baking, take a moment to consider the recipes. Many recipes have high levels of sugar. Perhaps one will find that those brownies are still sweet enough but with less sugar than the recipe calls for. Moreover, one can use a sugar alternative such as honey, applesauce, or mashed bananas?



The internet has revolutionized our lives in many ways, and one of those ways can be access to healthier baking recipes. One will be shocked to see how many sugar-free or sugar alternative recipes there are out there in the internet universe that is absolutely delicious.



Play around with one's recipes, or try new ones. One might just find new favorites that are even healthier.



- Swap Out Candy for Fruit When One Can



Fruits have the benefit of being naturally sweet without the processed sugars of candy. Consider some Christmas or Thanksgiving traditions. For example: does one normally include candy in Christmas stockings or gifts? Does one leave out cookies for Santa to eat? Perhaps Santa will be tired of eating cookies in every single house, and would appreciate a sandwich or some fresh fruit for variety instead?



- Drink Lots of Water (with Fluoride)



With the influx of sweets and sugars in the form of food, it's important not to forget about what kids are drinking. Limit sodas, sports drinks, and juices as much as possible, and focus on water with fluoride. Bottled water is better than the juices or sodas but doesn't have fluoride added. One will want the water with fluoride because fluoride is an integral defense for dental health. Follow up snacking and sweets with a good drink of water. Water will help rinse out one's mouth and remove the larger chunks of leftover sugary foods that get stuck in between teeth. Find some fun holiday-decorated refillable water bottles, or choose some that have a kids' favorite character or superhero and keep those babies handy.



- Have Set Eating Times and Avoid Grazing



What does one mean by grazing? By grazing, One means those days when one just casually snacks here and there throughout the day. Holiday times are notorious for grazing because a lot of people and places have candy dishes just sitting out, and it's so easy to snag a treat whenever one walks by. The problem with grazing is that it causes a continuous assault on one's teeth of sugar and bacteria. Work on sticking with a schedule for meals and snacks, and put that candy bowl out of sight and out of mind.



- Brush and Floss Routinely



Many times you might have heard it in our office in the office, this list wouldn't be complete without it being stated again. Holidays often mean late nights and tired kids when ones' kids get home. One might recommend for a person no matter how tempting, skip the brushing and flossing routine for one's kids. Their teeth are running a gamut during the holidays and it's ones' job (and a kids' job) to give them a good brushing at least twice a day, and good flossing. One will even go so far as to suggest that during this time of year, to bump up the number of times they're brushing. If one can get them to brush their teeth sometime during the day, on a day when there's been a lot of grazing (hello, Thanksgiving anyone?) their teeth will be grateful.



