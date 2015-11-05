Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --An evening of singing, story and spirit is coming to Salt Lake City. "A Christmas Together", a collaborative tour of songwriters, artists, and Christian worship leaders announced the addition of Salt Lake City to their national tour schedule. The show will take place at The Depot on December 16th at 6:00pm in downtown Salt Lake City. This will be the inaugural performance of the tour in Utah, which has been sharing the rich and joyous sounds of Christmas with families across the United States since 2010.



Regarding the addition of the Utah date, local event partner, Christian Serge from Really Epic Dog said, "Adding Utah to the tour schedule just makes sense. Utahans are known for their strong faith and family values. This tour is helping people of faith connect with their neighbors and share the spirit of Christmas. You haven't been to a concert like this before. It's definitely a must see. We couldn't be happier about the expansion of the tour to Utah and hope to make it an annual event."



The popular seasonal tour has multiple confirmed dates across the Western United States including California, Arizona and Washington. A Christmas Together's 2015 tour is scheduled to kick off on December 2nd in Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara's Calvary Chapel.



A complete itinerary of A Christmas Together's 2015 tour follows this release and can be found online at http://achristmastogether.com/tour/



The tour, now in its 6th year, features popular faith-focused artists including Gary Rea, Dominic Balli, Propaganda, Izzi Ray, Brady Toops, Scott Erickson, and other special guests. Each performance showcases holiday classics, sing-along favorites, original songs, spoken word performances and heart-stirring readings from the Bible.



Individual tickets ($20) for this special concert are on sale now and can be purchased online at http://achristmastogether.com. Tickets will also be on sale at the door the night of the concert. 10% of the proceeds from the concert will go to Better Together Ministries and a local Utah charity to be announced at the event.



In order to make this concert available to a wider audience, sponsors and partners are being asked to help support the tour's various stops including Salt Lake City. Utah brands and organizations interested in participating in the event should contact Mike Santiago (mikes@redtouchmedia.com).



Journalists are welcome to record and photograph the sound check. Please contact event organizers for more info.



2015 Tour Itinerary

o 02-Dec: Santa Barbara, CA - Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara; 7:00pm

o 03-Dec: Azusa, CA - Azusa Pacific University; 7:00pm

o 06-Dec: Santa Cruz, CA. - Santa Cruz Bible Church; 6:30pm

o 11-Dec: Puyallup, WA. - Puyallup Nazarene Church; 7:00pm

o 12-Dec: Shoreline, WA. - Aurora Community Nazarene Church; 6:30pm

o 16-Dec: Salt Lake City, UT. - The Depot; 6:00pm

o 17-Dec: Tucson, AZ. - University City Church; 7:00pm

o 18-Dec: San Juan Capistrano, CA. - Mariners Ocean Hills; 7:00pm

o 19-Dec: Yorba Linda, CA. - Friends Church; 5:00pm

o 20-Dec: Irvine, CA. - Voyagers Bible Church; 6:00pm



Additional cities and venues to be announced. Itinerary subject to change.



Program Samples:

o This Christmas

o Hark The Herald

o Silent Night

o Little Drummer Boy

o Jingle Bells

o Angels We Have Heard on High

o Silver Bells / Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

o Joy To The World



About ACT

The "A Christmas Together" tour was created in December 2010 by Jadon and Stephanie Lavik in Orange County California. After performing on multiple Christmas tours Jadon Lavik hoped to create something different and unique. A Christmas Together promotes the group over individual artists, minimizes commercialism, celebrates the birth of Jesus, brings people together and focuses on creating a positive experience for families. Each year, an annual "A Christmas Together" album is released that features music from the tour. The album can be found on iTunes, the A Christmas Together website, or at each performance.



For more information on A Christmas Together, tour dates and music from the tour, please visit http://achristmastogether.com or follow the hashtag #AChristmasTogether.



About Really Epic Dog

Really Epic Dog, Ltd. is a global entertainment technology company run by veteran media executive, Wayne Scholes. The company owns and develops media for digital and traditional consumption as well as events.



For more information visit http://reallyepicdog.com