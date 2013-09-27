Hollis Queens Own' Spyder D Drops New Single Featuring Public Enemy's Chuck D & David Ruffin Jr.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --Hollis Queens recording artist, Spyder D, is currently releasing his new single “In Case You Didn’t Know” featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Public Enemy’s own, Chuck D, along with R&B crooner , David Ruffin Jr. , son of the late great Temptations Motown legend, David Ruffin. The single will officially be available on iTunes and other major outlets this week distributed by Newtroit Records.



Spyder D is one of Hip Hop’s pioneer producers and recording artists hailing from Hollis, Queens, New York. With his fusion of Classic HipHop, jazz, and funk, Spyder D is pioneering his own innovative sound with the backing of other top professionals in the Music industry. In addition to the new single release, he is officially announcing a new management team behind his career led by Gift Management.



“Spyder D is great to work with and I know that new and old school HipHop fans alike are really going to enjoy his new CD release”, says La-Trenda Herring, CEO of Gift Management. Never forget where you came from. Be proud of where you’re going. Spyder D’s motto has led to the full team of top industry professionals behind his current release including Grammy Award Winning Engineer,Anton Pukshansky (Co-Producer/Engineer), La-Trenda Herring (Artist’s Manager), DJ Reggie-Reg (Official DJ), and Belinda Foster (Publicist).



In addition to the upcoming single release, Spyder D is working on the forthcoming biography, "So You Wanna Be A Rapper", written by Mark Skillz. The forward for the book is written by Spyder D’s former manager and former Junior High school mate from Hollis, the legendary Russell Simmons.



For more information, please visit Newtroit Records @ www.newtroitrecords.com