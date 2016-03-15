Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --The annual PADI Frequent Trainer program awards are designed to recognize the most active PADI Course Directors worldwide and awards are given based on the number of candidates who choose to complete their Instructor training with a particular Course Director, plus how many candidates stay on to continue their education and how much support Course Directors can offer in terms of career development after the course. The Platinum award is the highest available within the Instructor Development system and recognizes Holly's overall commitment to the PADI Education system and her pure experience in Instructor training and development.



Holly has now certified hundreds of scuba diving instructors and is well versed in the needs of PADI Divemaster's looking to further their careers and dive education. Previously Holly has also received the PADI "commitment to instructor development award" which denotes the pure quality of the training and education she provides. This year she also was awarded the "Elite 300" award which is awarded for the amount of certifications obtained throughout the year, and a number of "Certificates of Excellence", in recognition of her commitment to individual candidates though their IDC training.



The program has gained huge popularity with dive professionals looking for the knowledge, skills and experience to develop a highly rewarding and successful career as scuba diving instructors and can now be seen as the number 1 choice for scuba instructor training. There are many reasons for the popularity of the program, but the main reasons include the location, the facility and the high standard of training and education.



The program takes place at Trawangan Dive which was the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Gili Islands and the entire Lombok region and today remains the only PADI Career Development Center in Gili Trawangan. Trawangan Dive caters for all levels of diver from those wishing to experience diving for the first time to those becoming scuba diving instructors and also provides a range of technical diving courses. As a PADI 5 Star CDC Center candidates will find comfortable classroom facilities, 2 dive training pools, a dedicated Instructor training boat, purpose built Open Water training sites and a beach front restaurant and bar.



The program is fully conducted by Holly who has a worldwide reputation for excellence and success for the programs she has designed and run. As well as having received multiple awards for her work, she also has over 15 years of diving experience and therefore is able to advise new instructors of exactly what they can expect from specific job opening and specific diving areas and, in turn, what exactly will be expected by potential employers.



The Gili Islands is the perfect place to begin a career as a scuba diving instructor as it is a rapidly growing destination for tourists and there are many busy dive centers and therefore there is always a need for new staff. Dive centers tend to be very busy with entry level courses and programs and instructors can be seen as highly experienced having had the opportunity to gain real teaching experience quickly.



It's relatively easy for dive professionals to find out more information about the program. The first suggestion for potential candidates is to check out the latest news and updates on the program which can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Islands Facebook Fan Page. It's always a good idea to see previous students in action and the PADI IDC Indonesia Show Reel is a collection of photos from 2015 on the program.



Further information can also be found in the PADI IDC Indonesia Brochure.



