Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --The PADI IDC Indonesia scuba diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands has been entirely designed and is fully conducted by Holly and has continuously been praised by the PADI Asia Pacific and the wider diving industry. 2017 also sees multiple awards before the month of April.



Already 3 Awards have been issued to Holly in recognition of professional achievements, the quality of the training provided and for Holly's overall commitment to Instructor level scuba diving education. As well as the Platinum PADI Status Award and the PADI Elite 300 Instructor Award, Holly has been awarded the "Outstanding Contribution to Instructor Development" Award for her overall commitment to the industry and specifically Instructor level training.



The PADI "Outstanding Contribution to Instructor Development" Award is designed to recognize only the very best PADI Course Directors in the world or in other words a select few that are "a cut above the rest" in terms of dedication, commitment and overall quality of Instructor level training The Award also a great way for professional divers looking to become Scuba Diving Instructors to evaluate a particular PADI Course Director and make a decision on where to take Instructor level training. As well as having the peace of mind that the program is conducted by a highly decorated award winning PADI Course Director, future instructors can be assured that they will have access to world-class training facilities provided by the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) currently established on the Island of Gili Trawangan.



The pure quality of training provided by Holly can be seen through the industry and is not just limited to the amount of industry awards received in recognition, but can be found by reviewing some of first-hand reviews of the program on the PADI IDC Gili Indonesia TripAdvisor page. Latest news and updates about professional PADI Instructor training can be found on the PADI IDC Facebook Indonesia Fan Page. Or for further information contact Multiple Award Winning Triple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod on the PADI IDC Gili Indonesia website.



