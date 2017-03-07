Holly Macleod Now a Multi Award Winning Triple Platinum PADI IDC Elite Course Director in the Gili Islands

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --Another fantastic year in 2016 on the PADI IDC with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod and the PADI IDC in the Gili Islands, Indonesia which has once again seen another series of recognition awards from PADI Asia Pacific headquarters. Once such award is the Platinum PADI Status which recognizes the pure experience of the PADI Course Director, the number of candidates they have certified and sheer quality of training provided and is therefore, an extremely prestigious award for any PADI Course Director to receive.



The Platinum PADI Status is the highest possible status within PADI recreational diving and is awarded to PADI Course Directors based on the number of candidates certified, the quality of training and the overall commitment to Instructor level training.



The quality of professional PADI Instructor training in the Gili Islands can now be seen as some of the best possible training available within the recreational diving industry and the PADI IDC Indonesia with Holly right at the center offers a wealth of experience in a range of diving related roles and in a multitude of diving locations.



Due to such a colorful history in Holly's diving career, the course has been developed to include a range of additional workshop-type sessions which are not covered in the PADI IDC Syllabus. These sessions are designed to provide invaluable advice and tips on ways in which organize and conduct PADI training activates in a way that is fun and educational whilst effectively delivering the PADI Syllabus. Other additional components within Holly's program include paperwork and administration duties, which are strangely often not covered. Having had such a varied career in the diving industry is also great for dive professionals looking to travel and experience different countries, cultures and opportunities within the diving industry putting Holly in an ideal position to advise prospective candidates and post graduates of the IDC in what its actually like in a particular area or within a specific dive related role whilst also having first-hand knowledge of what graduates should expect from potential employers and of course what will be expected of them as a potential employee.



Over the years the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly Macleod has been continuously recognized as one of the top places to train within the Asia Pacific Region. Having continuously been award the "Platinum PADI Status" and "PADI Elite 300" Awards, and receiving multiple awards for personal commitment to the industry and to Instructor development. PADI Asia Pacific have also recognized the region as one of the best possible training regions and decided to increase the amount of PADI IDC Indonesia Opportunities for the year of 2017.



More information about training as a professional scuba diving instructor can be found by reading real life PADI IDC Indonesia reviews from previous candidates who have kick started a new career with Holly's PADI IDC Indonesia Program in the Gili Islands.



