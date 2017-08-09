Holly Macleod, Now the Top PADI Course Director! Multiple Awards from PADI and TripAdvisor

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --So all of the hard work from Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly has now paid off and her Gili Islands based PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) is being recognized across the entire spectrum, having received 3 PADI Industry Awards already for 2017; namely the PADI "Platinum" Status Award for the third year in a row, the PADI "Elite 300" Instructor and the PADI "Outstanding Contribution to Instructor Development" Award.



Through the PADI Frequent Trainer Award Gold, Silver and Platinum Status Awards are issued to a select number of PADI Course Directors. The PADI "Platinum" Status denotes the pure experience of a PADI Course Director as it is based on the number of professional certifications issued in any one year. The PADI Elite Award is issued to any instructor and is also based on the number of certification issued in any given year. Although Platinum PADI Course Director has certified over well over 300 certifications in 2017, this is the highest Award available. The "Outstanding Contribution to Instructor Development" Award is designed to highlight training centers and professional dive courses that go way beyond the required standard and setting an altogether superior level of training. Another great achievement for Leading PADI Course Director Holly is the 2017 Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence which highlights the positive experience of previous students who are now teaching their own students and developing a career within the diving industry.



The PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor page really highlights the pure satisfaction of previous students currently working within the diving industry and for those dive professionals looking to take the next step and become a scuba diving instructor, the PADI IDC Gili Islands program offers the best possible start in the rewarding and successful career giving new instructors the knowledge, skills and confidence to be successful within the industry. All of the latest news and updates about the program can be found on the PADI IDC Indonesia Business Fan Page.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

Dive Publications

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/