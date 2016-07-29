Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy Announces the Launch of a New Airbrush Tanning Business in Wichita, Kansas

Studio City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --America's highly recommended hands-on spray tanning training school Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy proudly announces that their latest graduate Aileena Minoshima has now launched her own independent airbrush tanning business. Aileena named her airbrush tanning business "Spray Me Golden" and is now offering airbrush tanning services in Wichita, Andover, Rose Hill and surrounding areas in Kansas. Based in Los Angeles, Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is the nation's most appreciated training academy to learn the intricate art and science of sunless tanning, popularly known as airbrush tanning or spray tanning.



The Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy has the track record of helping hundreds of their students kick start an alternative career as an entrepreneur in the field of spray tanning. Prior to learning spray tanning, Aileena was living in Alaska and working as a bartender at the Anchorage airport. She recently moved with her family to Wichita , Kansas and realized that Kansas did not have many choices in getting a spray tan. When asked about the reason behind her interest in learning spray tanning, Aileena says, "I wanted to do something fun and rewarding that would give me more freedom. And I wanted to make people feel as beautiful as I felt every time I got a spray tan."



Having launched her business now, Aileena is extremely hopeful about her career in spray tanning. Her airbrush tanning business is located within the popular Soho Salon at 2146 North Collective Lane, building #108, Suite 208. In addition to growing the business, she is serious about becoming an airbrush tanning trainer in the near future. Aileena also plans to be a distributor of different sunless tanning products. She can be contacted for spray tanning service inquiries via her business website http://spraymegolden.com or phone number (316) 425-8993.



The popularity of the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy as a training center can be attributed to the skills and mentoring qualities of the academy's founder Simone Emmons. As a very experienced spray tanning technician in Hollywood, Simone is now engaged in grooming up the aspiring airbrush tanning technicians all over America and beyond. Her contribution towards popularizing the concept of sunless tanning throughout the nation in undeniable.



Simone is an extremely respected personality amongst all her students for her exceptional training methodology and approachable nature. Discussing her own training experience with Simone, Aileena Minoshima stated, "The training that I got is cutting edge - what you would expect from California where there are models and superstars. It exceeded my expectations. No one here in this town has seen any technique like it. It is very special! It gives me the edge for sure. I love that there is ongoing support. Simone is just a text message away."



About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, South Korea, Kuwait and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of videos lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on spray training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.



