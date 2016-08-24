Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --America's favorite and most recognized hands-on airbrush tanning training school Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy has assisted yet another student open her own independent spray tanning business. The academy's latest graduate Shelly Vestall is now operating her new business Bronze Diamond Luxury Airbrush Tanning, offering mobile airbrush tanning services covering California's Red Bluff, Redding and Chico areas.



Shelly has been pursuing the medical field for the last few years, and is currently waiting for the Chico State University's BSN program for nursing. She grew up in Texas, where tanning bed salons are extremely common even today. Till very recently, she never gave much thought about sun safety. However, now she understands the importance of sunless tanning for a healthy living. "Now, I religiously apply sunscreen throughout the day, and I only tan with the best organic sunless products and they are a part of my daily ritual. I also support the Melanoma Research Alliance," she says.



As the owner of her own independent spray tanning business, Shelly wants to make people more aware of the danger of tanning beds and the damaging effects of the sun and melanoma. She can be reached for all spray tanning related inquiries at 530-736-5174 or via https://www.facebook.com/BronzedDiamond



Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is a renowned hands-on spray tanning training center owned and managed by the highly acclaimed spray tanning expert Simone Emmons. Simone and her academy have made noteworthy contributions towards popularizing the concept of sunless tanning all over the United States including countries such as South Korea, Denmark, Trinidad, Morocco and Canada. The hands-on training program offered by the academy is extremely popular amongst the aspiring spray tanning professionals. Simone's approach to training and her friendly demeanor is highly appreciated by her students.



Highlighting the most important gain from her training with Simone, Shelly says, " The most important thing I've learnt from attending the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is that all skin types and solutions are not created equal. Everyone is special and unique in their own way, and each person deserves to be treated as though they are royalty every time."



Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, South Korea, Kuwait and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of videos lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on spray tanning training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.



