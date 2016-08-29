Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy Announces Training of International Students from Canada and Philippines

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is pleased to announce the enrollment of two international students, one from Canada and another one from the Philippines. A highly rated spray tanning training school located in Los Angeles, Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy has already made a great contribution towards the popularization of sunless tanning throughout America. Their hands-on spray tanning training program is extremely popular amongst the aspiring airbrush tanning technicians. The academy's training program was developed by Hollywood's top rated spray tanning expert Simone Emmons and is now expanding internationally. Previous international students came from Denmark, South Korea, Kuwait and Island of Trinidad.



Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy announces that the academy has just concluded the online spray tanning training program for their recent student from Ontario, Canada. This thorough online session was conducted via video conferencing. The student has also completed Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy's online video training course that consists of many hours of video tutorials covering everything related to airbrush tanning. This new student is a fitness competitor and wants to get into bodybuilder spray tanning. Her objective is to spray tan the other competitors in her gym in Sudbury, Canada.



The other student, a make-up artist from Manila, Philippines has also signed up for the upcoming hands-on spray tanning certification program from the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy. She will be present in the academy's training studio to learn the art of sunless tanning this week. After the completion of her training, she intends to add airbrush tanning to her service offerings in the Philippines. She will be receiving training from Simone together with another student that will come from the state of Pennsylvania. Interestingly, this is also the first occasion for Simone to train a student from Pennsylvania.



Expressing pleasure about her new students, Simone says, " My long term vision is to spread the popularity of airbrush tanning all over the world. This is a great time for all tanning enthusiasts to quit the traditional tanning beds and embrace the benefits of spray tanning. I am really happy about my new students from Canada and Philippines and hope this trend continues. I'm looking forward to share my training program and spray tanning technique with many other international students in the near future."



About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, South Korea, Kuwait and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of videos lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.



