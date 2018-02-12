Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2018 --Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy continues to attract more and more international students looking to learn their highly rated spray tanning technique. The southern California based airbrush tanning training school recently welcomed Heidi Nagels, the first student from Belgium who went on to complete their online and hands-on airbrush tanning certification program. Founded in 2011, Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy has been instrumental in assisting hundreds of aspiring beauty professionals kick-start their career as certified spray tanning technicians. The academy's success story can be attributed to its highly charismatic founder and renowned spray tanning expert Simone Emmons.



Heidi is an experienced mobile massage therapist specializing in deep tissue and trigger point massage. She also serves clients in a beautiful Day Spa called Zenaya in Schilde, Belgium. Always focused on making her clients feel happy and look beautiful, Heidi had a burning desire to learn airbrush tanning and decided to fly to Hollywood.



"The energy is totally different than when I give massages. I can be more the other side of me. I love the creativity and also, it is less hard work than giving massages all day long," she says.



Having now completed her training program at the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning, Heidi's goal for the future is to offer more of spray tanning and less of massaging services. She now started a mobile airbrush tanning service and in the near future, she looks forward to having her own airbrush tanning salon.



Heidi covers the area in Antwerp, Antwerpse Kempen (Schilde-Turnhout) of Belgium and she can be found online through her website at www.la-airbrushtanning.be or by calling 0498 97.56.43.



With changing times, a high percentage of tanning enthusiasts have now turned away from the traditional practice of sun tanning. The modern concept of spray tanning has now emerged as the healthier alternative because it doesn't expose the skin to the harmful UV rays. Led by Simone Emmons, Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy has been actively involved in building mass awareness about spray tanning in America. No less than an airbrush tanning wizard, the academy's founder Simone Emmons is now focused on sharing her knowledge and skill to develop the spray tanning experts of the future.



Expressing pleasure about her training experience with Simone, Heidi said, "The best benefit of the training is absolutely the spray tanning technique and good solutions learnt from Simone. As the tanning stays longer, is not sticky and does not come off on your sheets or clothe. Also, everything she teaches you to set up your business is a total package; you will learn everything from A to Z."



About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive hands-on Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, South Korea, Kuwait, Philippines, Denmark and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of videos lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.



