Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --America's most trusted training destination for professional hands-on airbrush tanning, Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is pleased to share the success story of their recent student Christie Forcella. Following the footsteps of hundreds of other students from the academy, Christie has just started her own independent spray tanning business Perfect 10 Spray Tans. Over the last few years, the Southern California based airbrush tanning training school has been offering top class training support for the aspiring spray tanning technicians. Their latest student Christie Forcella's just launched business is presently serving clients in Clovis, Sanger, Fowler, Madera, Kingsburg, and the founder's hometown of Fresno, California.



Just like many of the eminent students from the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy, Christie Forcella has had a long and successful career in an entirely different field. She has spent over twenty-two years in customer services and management. She has also been a licensed esthetician for the last four years. Christie was diagnosed with skin cancer about four years ago on her leg. Since then, the focus of her life has shifted towards helping people obtain the benefits of tanning without the fear of skin cancer. In the future, she aspires to educate people on the benefits of sunless tanning by becoming an airbrush tanning trainer.



Christie's business website is currently under construction and should launch in the near future. However, she can be reached for spray tanning service inquiries at 559-250-0978 or through her Facebook Fan Page: https://www.facebook.com/tanlikeastar



The Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is one of the most popular spray tanning education platforms in the United States, owned and managed by noted spray tanning expert and mentor Simone Emmons. After an illustrious career as a spray tanning specialist, she started this academy to support the rapidly growing sunless tanning industry all over America. Over the last few years, Simone and her academy have been instrumental in popularizing this healthier version of tanning all over the United States. Most of her students are now well established as skilled sunless tanning technicians or business owners.



About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, South Korea, Kuwait and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of videos lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on spray tanning training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.



Visit HollywoodAirbrushTanningAcademy.com to sign up for the next spray tanning class or call Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy at 818-674-9621 for more information.