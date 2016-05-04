Hollywood Piano Named Baldwin Piano's Dealer of the Year

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --Hollywood Piano's was honored today with the official presentation of the Baldwin "Dealer Of The Year" award from the Southern California Baldwin District Manager Herschel Green. This marks the second year in a row the Burbank based chain has received this award for outstanding sales. Hollywood Piano is one of the longest standing Baldwin dealerships in the country having started with them in the late 1930's. Glenn Treibitz, Hollywood Piano owner said, "Baldwin pianos sell themselves. When someone has been auditioning other pianos and sits down at a Baldwin it's like an "ah-ha" moment. We are proud to represent them."



As the Los Angeles area's oldest continuing large piano retailer Hollywood Piano has been a key fixture in the music, television and the film industry since 1928. Some of the most famous pianos in screen history were either sold or rented to the studios by the company. These include the famous Casablanca pianos, the pianos used on "I Love Lucy", "All In The Family" and "Frasier" to name only a few.



About The Baldwin Piano Company

The Baldwin Piano Company is one of America's oldest piano makers and today is a division of Gibson Brands the parent of Gibson Guitars. It is known as America's favorite piano. In 8 short years Baldwin has successfully moved the manufacturing of their time honored uprights designs to their own factory in China. Improved versions of their Acrosonic, Hamilton Studio, 248 Upright and Concert Verticals are being applauded by pianists worldwide. With Gibson's famous attention to detail they are able to make the most reliable, consistent and musically excellent Baldwin pianos since the middle of the last century.



About Hollywood Piano

Baldwin pianos, long a favorite of schools and institutions have been successfully installed by Hollywood Piano throughout the entire Southern California area. Hollywood Piano has also been honored by the National Association of Music Merchants in 2015 as one of their top 100 dealers in the USA. They are also piano retailer in Los Angeles county awarded and A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau.