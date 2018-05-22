Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2018 --Hollywood Piano Company in Burbank, Pasadena and Los Angeles Named One of The Top 100 Music Stores in the World.



Hollywood Piano Company headquartered in Burbank and celebrating their 90th anniversary in 2018 has been named a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the global association of music products and music retailers. The award honors retail music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhoods and customers, and share in a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities. The award will be presented at the industry's annual mid-year gathering, Summer NAMM, on Friday, June 29 in Nashville, Tennessee.



"We are very honored to be chosen for this prestigious award for the fourth time making us the most honored piano store in the world by NAMM" said Glenn Treibitz, President/CEO, Hollywood Piano Company.



Dubbed the 'retail Oscars' by Music Inc. magazine, NAMM's Top 100 Dealer Awards spotlight the industry's very best music product retailers. To determine the list, an independent panel of judges reviewed hundreds of submissions that are rated across categories that include customer service, music advocacy, store design, and promotions and are scored in accordance to determine the Top 100 list.



In addition to its honor as a Top 100 Dealer, Hollywood Piano Company will be in consideration to receive a "Best Of" award in one of seven categories: Customer Service, Emerging Dealer/Rookie of the Year, Store Design, Marketing and Sales Promotion, Online Engagement, Store Turnaround, and one recipient will be honored with the Music Makes a Difference award. The coveted Dealer of the Year award will go to one of the recipients in the aforementioned categories.



To learn more about Hollywood Piano please visit http://www.hollywoodpiano.com or visit them at 323 South Front Street in Burbank or 2084 East Foothill Boulevard in Pasadena.



To learn more about NAMM and the Top 100 Dealer Awards, please visit https://www.namm.org/summer/2017/top-dealer-awards.



Media Contact:

Glenn Treibitz

818-954-8500

info@hollywoodpiano.com



About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM's activities and programs are designed to promote music making to people of all ages. NAMM is comprised of approximately10,300 Member companies located in more than 104 countries.



For more information about NAMM or the proven benefits of making music, interested parties can visit http://www.namm.org, call 800-767-NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.