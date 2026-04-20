Holmdel Preschool Emerges as a Leading Preschool in Matawan and Middletown, New Jersey

Holmdel, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2026 --Choosing a preschool in Matawan and Middletown, New Jersey for children is a big decision. At Holmdel Preschool, they know how important this step is for a family. Their goal is to make the whole thing easier. They provide clear information about their school, their programs, and what parents can expect when they join their community. They value the trust parents put in them.



They believe in teaching children how to think, not what to think. Unlike many schools, they focus on helping students find their own answers. They do this by giving them lots of age-appropriate materials to explore and play with in different ways. Their teaching style connects to real life and provides students with opportunities to learn by asking questions and figuring things out, both in groups and on their own. Plus, they ensure children have plenty of free time to play and explore in a space where they feel supported.



For more than 40 years, Holmdel Preschool has been a trusted choice for childcare and early education in Holmdel, Aberdeen, Hazlet, Lincroft, Matawan, Middletown, NJ, and nearby towns. Parents choose them for several reasons: small classes, a warm and inviting school, caring teachers, and a curriculum that works.



Choosing the right educational program for children can be tough with so many choices. With years of experience and expertise, Holmdel Preschool uses tried-and-tested strategies to teach, identifies the best ones, and understands what parents and children care about. They now have six learning setups that are proven to help children grow.



Their team includes certified teachers, experts in early childhood education, certified by the State of New Jersey. They're dedicated, motivated, and care about what they do, bringing expertise and a personal touch that helps each child feel valued.



Grow NJ Kids is a state program designed to improve childcare and early education across New Jersey. Holmdel Preschool is happy to take part in this voluntary program. The program is designed to help childcare and learning programs assess and improve. It also equips parents with insights to help them judge preschool quality and choose the best options for their children.



Grow NJ Kids uses a clear rating system. Experts do an initial review and then help providers improve where needed. After that, a trained rater uses a tool based on research to score the program. Programs can get up to five stars, which gives parents an easy way to compare them.



For more information on child care in Hazlet and Matawan, New Jersey, visit: https://holmdelpreschool.com/early-learning-programs-overview/.



Call 732-888-1919 for details.



About Holmdel Preschool

Holmdel Preschool is committed to providing a supportive and enriching environment for young learners to reach their full potential. With experienced educators and engaging curriculum, both locations strive to create a strong foundation for lifelong learning.