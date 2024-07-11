Holmdel Preschool Offers Fun and Educational Summer Camp in Lincroft and Middletown, New Jersey

Holmdel, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2024 --Parents seek ways to keep their children engaged and entertained as the summer months approach. Holmdel Preschool is excited to announce its Summer Camp program for children up to age 7 in Lincroft and Middletown, NJ.



Summer Camp at Holmdel Preschool offers many activities that keep children busy and excited throughout the summer. From exploring the arts to enjoying outdoor activities and nature, children can learn and have fun simultaneously. The secure backyard environment at Holmdel Preschool is fully equipped with state-of-the-art playground equipment and an in-ground swimming pool, ensuring the safety of all campers.



The summer camp in Lincroft and Middletown, New Jersey is the perfect way for children to make unforgettable memories and develop meaningful social relationships. Holmdel Preschool's activities are planned based on weekly themes that educate, enhance, and entertain, ensuring that every day is a summer celebration for our campers.



Safety is a top priority at Holmdel Preschool, and parents can rest assured that their children are in a secure environment with state-of-the-art playground equipment and a fully-equipped backyard. The Summer Camp program is staffed by experienced teachers dedicated to providing all campers with a safe and enriching experience.



Families in Lincroft and Middletown, NJ, are invited to enroll their children in Holmdel Preschool's Summer Camp program for an unforgettable summer experience. Spaces are limited, so interested parents are encouraged to inquire and register as soon as possible.



For more information about daycare in Hazlet and Matawan, New Jersey, visit https://holmdelpreschool.com/.



Call 732-888-1919 for more details.



About Holmdel Preschool

Holmdel Preschool is a leading provider of early childhood education in Holmdel, NJ. Focusing on creating a safe and nurturing environment, Holmdel Preschool offers a range of programs for children of all ages, including Summer Camp.