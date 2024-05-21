Holmdel Preschool Organizes Summer Camp in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey

Holmdel, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2024 --Summer camp offers kids an opportunity to escape routine and develop lasting experiences. Holmdel Preschool hosts summer camp that makes this easy with fun, exploration, and learning. The children will have unforgettable experiences and learn valuable skills here.



Holmdel's summer camp in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey attracts inquiring minds and active bodies. They offer arts, nature, and outdoor play activities for kids. Summer is celebrated every day, from hiking to painting. Additionally, camping fosters friendships and teamwork as campers share experiences.



At Holmdel Preschool, they always put safety first. Their safe backyard has modern playground equipment and a dazzling in-ground pool for discovery and fun. Weekly themes provide excitement with educational, entertaining, and imaginative activities. Their major summer camp highlights include special guests who offer unique experiences. These excursions expand children's horizons and inspire study, from the amazing Mad Science Program to zoo animal interactions.



Amidst the study, the fun continues! Summer camp celebrates childhood delights. Children love Carnivals, Big Top Circuses, pony rides, and petting zoos. Summer camp allows them an opportunity to make memories. They have amazing barbecues, teddy bear picnics, pizza parties, and a unique doo-wop shake shack to cap a summer day. There are age-appropriate activities for everyone. Their welcoming staff entertains younger campers with dance parties and character singalongs while older campers go on exciting off-site outings.



Water activities are essential to summer fun, and Holmdel's program delivers. There's something for every water enthusiast, from big water slide days to crazy water adventures to bubble mania events. They provide private swimming instruction for individuals who want to start!



The eight-week Holmdel Summer Camp is an unforgettable experience. The children can make memories, learn new skills, and make friends. They accept kids up to 7 years old for an experience they'll want to repeat. One can sign their kids up today for summer fun!



For more information on pre-K in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey, visit https://holmdelpreschool.com/early-learning-programs-overview/pre-k/.



Call 732-888-1919 for more details.



About Holmdel Preschool

Holmdel Preschool helps create, nurture, and stimulate an environment for young minds to grow and thrive. They are highly skilled in developing age-appropriate curriculum and educational activities.