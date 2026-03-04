Holmdel Preschool Organizes Summer Camp in Middletown and Lincroft, NJ for a Season of Fun, Learning, and Friendship

Holmdel, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2026 --As the school fades out and the summer heat waves near, the family seeks engaging, fun-filled activities to keep young minds occupied and enjoying themselves. Holmdel Preschool is delighted to present an exciting summer camp in Middletown and Lincroft, New Jersey, which aims to offer children a summer of discovery, imagination, and positive relationships.



A product of preschool-going children and toddlers, Holmdel Preschool summer camp is an amalgamation of fun and learning in a homely environment close to home. With themed weeks, practical tasks, outdoor games, arts and crafts, and water play, there is always something new to explore every single day. The camp structure fosters interest, promotes self-confidence, and assists children in developing their social and emotional skills even during vacations.



Under the supervision of caring and experienced educators, the summer program will resemble the values and system of the academic-year programs at Holmdel Preschool and will provide continuity and familiarity to both returning and new students. Classes are planned to accommodate the entire child through movement, self-expression, collaboration, and communication in a supportive and happy environment.



The individual families that have already attended pre-K in Middletown and Aberdeen, New Jersey, with Holmdel Preschool will continue during the summer to keep up the routine and developmental continuity. In the meantime, new families learn about the school's dedication to enriching early childhood, frequently continuing onto the academic year following the recollection of a summer to remember.



The camp is also focused on teaching outdoor and physical activities, where children have an opportunity to spend time in the sun, fresh air, and active involvement with everything around them. Whether it is a splash day or sensory bin, story time, or STEM fun, all of it is led by the fundamental philosophy of the Holmdel Preschool: kids learn when they feel loved, supported, and free to explore.



For more information on pre-K in Middletown and Aberdeen, New Jersey, visit: https://holmdelpreschool.com/early-learning-programs-overview/pre-k/.



Call 732-888-1919 for details.



About Holmdel Preschool

Holmdel Preschool provides high-quality early education programs and summer enrichment for families in Middletown, Lincroft, Aberdeen, and surrounding New Jersey communities. From pre-K in Middletown and Aberdeen, NJ, to seasonal camps and more, the school is dedicated to nurturing young minds through creativity, connection, and care.