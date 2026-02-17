Holmdel Preschool Specializes in Child Care in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey

Holmdel, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2026 --A child's safety is a big priority. Everyone who works at Holmdel Preschool knows how important it is to create and maintain a safe, healthy, and welcoming environment that makes children feel safe and comfortable. This is why they exclusively hire certified teachers, even for children. At Holmdel Preschool, they believe there's no room for compromise when it comes to caring for children.



Everything they do, from the safety of their building to their developmentally appropriate curriculum, reflects how much they care about nurturing a child's personal and educational needs. The caregivers are trained in Pediatric First Aid and CPR. Their child-centered methods build trust in their teachers and staff, creating an environment where children can grow and thrive.



With small classes, each child receives the one-on-one attention they need to develop the social and intellectual skills necessary for school readiness. Holmdel Preschool is proud to meet and exceed all state criteria for early childhood education. Holmdel Preschool is licensed by the Division of Youth and Family Services and has an excellent reputation for providing outstanding care and education for kids.



It is not a secret that children who receive quality child care in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey, with early learning programs tend to perform better in school. When they are given the right early learning program, new kindergartners do better in reading and math and have bigger vocabularies.



Holmdel Preschool is thrilled to be part of Grow NJ Kids, a voluntary state program that helps parents find high-quality care that meets strict standards by providing an objective rating.



Holmdel Preschool understands the challenges parents face when making this decision, and they're committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for parents and their children. One way they do this is by giving children the information they need to make a wise choice. One of the many ways they ensure children understand who they are, what they do, and what parents and their children can expect is by being open and honest.



