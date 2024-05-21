Holmdel Preschool Teachers Engage Pre-K in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey in Spontaneous, Reciprocal Interactions

Holmdel, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2024 --Four years old – a whirlwind of blossoming personalities! Gone are the days of toddlers, replaced by these little people who seem to sprout inches overnight. Their physical development is evident – their movements are more coordinated, they can skip and hop with newfound glee, and their attention span has increased. This newfound focus allows their unique personalities to shine truly.



Four-year-old children are developing a sense of humor and love to share it through silly jokes and stories. This is also the prime time for imaginary friends to appear, whisking them away on repetitive imaginary adventures.



Asserting independence is another hallmark of this age group. Expect a little bossiness and a surge in tattling on their peers. Every child develops at an individual pace. At Holmdel Preschool, they embrace this individuality and cater to their blossoming minds through their integrated curriculum.



Holmdel Preschool, one of the best pre-K in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey understands the rapid development of this age group. Their program is tailored to their developing minds and personalities. They know that youngsters this age are growing physically, becoming more coordinated and attentive. Holmdel Preschool combines small-group and independent instruction to maximize this. This lets them experiment with their new skills and solve problems together and alone.



The four-year-old children are naturally interested and creative. Holmdel Preschool promotes discovery learning throughout its program. Children are encouraged to ask questions, investigate topics, and create real-world connections. This strategy fosters creativity and critical thinking, which is important to their educational philosophy.



The teachers at Holmdel Preschool think every child is unique and has distinct talents and requirements. The school goes beyond typical education. They emphasize the "4 C's"—critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication. By developing these skills, their students become autonomous thinkers who can follow directions and solve problems with ingenuity and confidence. Their curriculum follows The Creative Curriculum®, a nationally renowned framework that stresses exploration, play, and hands-on learning—perfect for curious and active four-year-olds!



Every child learns at their own rate, and Holmdel Preschool understands that. Their comprehensive curriculum allows us to meet individual needs while challenging and supporting all students. They work with parents to provide a supportive and exciting environment that celebrates each four-year-old's journey.



For more information on a summer camp in Aberdeen and Hazlet, New Jersey, visit https://holmdelpreschool.com/early-learning-programs-overview/summer-camp/.



Call 732-888-1919 for details.



About Holmdel Preschool

Holmdel Preschool helps create, nurture, and stimulate an environment for young minds to grow and thrive. They are highly skilled in developing age-appropriate curriculum and educational activities.