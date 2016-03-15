Hologic, Ethicon, Boston Scientific Lead Growing Procedure Driven US Endometrial Ablation Market

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. gynecological device market by iData Research (http://www.idataresearch.com), the largest segment in the U.S. global endometrial ablation (GEA) market is represented by radiofrequency (RF) ablation. RF ablation is the preferred method by many physicians due to the speed of the procedure. It can be performed under local anesthetic and takes only a few minutes. Other procedures take up more of the physician's time and increase patient stress and discomfort.



"One third of all hysterectomies performed every year in the United States are due to abnormal uterine bleeding," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "Patients benefit from GEA devices with faster recovery times due to the minimally invasive nature of the procedure."



Approximately 25% of women will be candidates for endometrial ablation procedures in their lifetime. Therefore, market penetration of GEA has the potential to grow by at least 200,000 women per year in the United States. While many of these women will receive either an alternative procedure or no treatment, there are a significant number of available patients that will continue to drive the endometrial ablation device market.



Continued growth in GEA procedures is being driven by the aging population, as heavy uterine bleeding occurs more commonly in mature women. However, many women are opting to delay their procedures or opt for more price sensitive options for heavy uterine bleeding. Moreover, private reimbursement payers are reportedly encouraging patients to choose less expensive methods to treat this condition such as hormonal therapy or IUDs.



In 2015, the leader of the global endometrial ablation market was Hologic. This is derived largely from their radiofrequency ablation device, NovaSure™. At 90 seconds, this device provides the fastest ablation method available to patients resulting in a five minute total procedure time. In addition, it has had a high satisfaction rate in clinical studies.



Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson company, was the second leading competitor due to its well-known GYNECARE™ product, the THERMACHOICE® III uterine balloon therapy system. This was one of the first endometrial ablation methods available; many physicians, even if they have been trained on other methods, are familiar with how to perform this procedure. This has allowed Ethicon to achieve a high penetration rate in the office market.



Other competitors in the global endometrial ablation include Cooper Surgical with their Her Option™ system, which does not require IV sedation and Boston Scientific with their Genesys HTA™ system. The Genesys HTA™ system is the only endometrial ablation method performed as a hysteroscopic procedure, allowing the physician direct visualization during the treatment. This method, which uses heated saline to destroy the lining, has had excellent success rates in clinical studies, particularly over the long term.



