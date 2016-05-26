Home and Above Introduces the Multi-Functional Cutting Board - Get a Cutting Board, Knife, and Forks All in One

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --Home and Above, a revolutionary home goods designer, refiner, and manufacturer, announces their latest product, a Modern Multi-Functional Cutting Board. It is officially available for purchase on their website as well as on Amazon. Created as an alternative option for bringing on excursions, trips, and picnics, the modern cutting board comes with a cutting knife and three mini forks in a hidden compartment.



"How many times have people set out on trips with a cutting board only to discover they forgot the cutting utensils?" said Charles Kohn, CEO of Home and Above LLC. "Our cutting board will save parties the frustration next time around. Additionally, it's light weight makes it easy to pack, and incredibly versatile for product applications."



The cutting board is constructed with 100% food-grade pp, abs, stainless steel, and a popular non-stick coating to prevent bacteria. It is also BPA-free and completely safe to use with children.



"Returning usability and innovation to a portable will help promote better nutrition in individual's now able to prep their fruits and vegetables properly," said Kohn. "Whether it's chopping, slicing, or mincing fresh produce, the cutting board can tackle it all."



Home and Above is including a 100% money back guarantee offer for all interested choppers. The sturdy cutting board comes in an enticing shade of green, and is made with durable materials, ensuring it will withstand the toughest of cutting requirements.



For more information, or to peruse the modern multi-functional cutting board's properties today, visit www.homeandabove.com.



