Home and Above Introduces the Multi-Sectional Snack Serving Tray

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --Home and Above, a passionate business dedicated to combining innovation with practicality in the production, refinement, and manufacturing of their household products, announces their new Multi-Sectional Snack Serving Tray. It's designed to give party hosts, families, and kitchen mavens a fun, organized, and easily accessible option for snacking. The Creative Multi-Sectional Snack Serving Tray, a revolutionary approach to compartmentalizing snacks while creating an alluring display, is diminishing party prep stresses nationwide.



"Our simplistic approach to organization in the kitchen results in countless benefits and easy storage for all users," said Charles Kohn, CEO of Home and Above. "All of our products are made with 100% food-safe material, ensuring a healthy and child-friendly approach to food-serving. Our Multi-Sectional Snack Tray is the latest installment in our convenient kitchen product creations."



The Creative Multi-Sectional Snack Serving Tray is broken down in five compartments, designed to make each section easy to reach and easy to clean. Each compartment is removable and transferable to ensure the proper food pairing at all times. Additionally, the tray comes with a lid, so clean up is easier than ever before.



"This colorful tray will become a party staple for anyone who purchases it," said Charles Kohn. "Never settle for dirtying up six dishes for one food presentation display again. Make an investment in innovative convenience, and check out our Multi-Sectional Tray today."



The tray is 9.7x9.7x3 in size and comes in an eye-popping magenta for a colorful display.



Home and Above promises a 100% money-back guarantee for all of their versatile products.



The Multi-Sectional Snack Serving Tray set is now officially available for purchase.



For more information, or to peruse additional characteristics of the set today, visit: www.homeandabove.com.



