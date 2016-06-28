New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Home and Above, a forward-thinking home and kitchen goods company, dedicated to the creation of innovative, unique and useful products, this week unveiled their latest creation for all homeowners looking to add some fun to their kitchen and dining tables.



With the Stainless Steel Cattle Toothpick Holder, users will now be able to obtain a toothpick by simply pressing the back of the adorable little orange cow. The toothpick is dispensed out the backside of the cow, making the entire process entertaining and joyful.



"There are so many everyday kitchen and home supplies that we boringly stack away in bowls and drawers," said Charles Kohn, CEO of Home and Above. "At Home and Above, we're committed to finding the fun and innovative ways to access mundane home items. Our Cattle Toothpick Dispenser is just what families need for amusing children, guests, and surprised visitors."



The creative character design to the toothpick dispenser will delight all ages.



The dispenser comes in light, eye-opening orange color for making the product easy to spot and even easier to use.



"Kids and adults love this toothpick dispenser, with its hilarious theme and extra cute design," said Charles Kohn. "This product will very quickly become a home staple, especially for events and gatherings. Spread the word on the availability of our new product, and head on over to our website to learn more about our Stainless Steel Cattle Toothpick Holder."



Home and Above is including a 100% money-back guarantee if homeowners are not immediately enamored with the innovative product. The dispensers are going fast, so consumers are encouraged to grab one while they can.



For more information, click here.



Contact:

Charles Kohn

charles@homeandabove.com