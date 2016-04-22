Home and Above Launches Online Site for Innovative Home Products

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --Home and Above LLC, maker of home and kitchen products that feature innovative design and practical functionality, announced today that it has launched a new online website, www.homeandabove.com. The site provides web and mobile shoppers with lush product photography and detailed descriptions of the company's unique home style offerings.



"We strive to provide something new and different," said Charles Kohn, CEO. "We are pleased that the site reflects how we create products that excite and entice our consumers."



This groundbreaking company strives to bring innovative products to the market. As a family-run business, Home and Above incorporates that familiar feeling of home to create both unique and family- friendly products. Whether it's the practicality of their storage containers, or the cleverness of the apple tissue dispenser, Home and Above is proud to bring innovation into people's homes.



HomeandAbove.com features a selection of the company's most popular products. These include the Vacuum Sealed Food Storage Container Carousel Set. The vacuum food containers are made out of BPA free plastic and come with a vacuum pump and rotating carousel. The company's Creative Multi Sectional Snack Serving Tray Set with Lid functions as a candy dish and serving tray that includes five compartments. The Modern Multi-Functional Cutting Board is praised by customers for being lightweight, with a compact size that makes storage easy.



Other products highlighted on the new site include The Charming Bitten Apple Tissue Box, a tissue dispenser that resembles an apple. The user simply places their roll of tissues inside the container and pulls the tissue through the "bitten" part. The Premium Bird Potato Peeler is used for peeling fruits and vegetables and creating thinly sliced uniform strips that cook evenly. An extra-sharp blade never dulls nor requires sharpening. Home and Above's Double Two-Piece Bowl solves the problem of how to gracefully dispose of pits, shells and food waste. Its unique design features an inner bowl to serve nuts, fruits and salads.



Home and Above's founders pride themselves on providing useful and attractive solutions for all home essentials. In addition to its new site, the company sells on Amazon.com and Sears.com.



For more information, visit http://www.homeandabove.com.



Contact:

Charles Kohn

charles@homeandabove.com