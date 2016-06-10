Home and Above Unveils the Double Two-Piece Bowl Drainer for Fruits and Snacks

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2016 --Home and Above, an innovative home and kitchen accessories designer, manufacturer and distributor, this week unveiled their latest kitchen product: a Double Two-Piece Bowl Drainer Set for fruits, snacks, nuts, salads, and more. Created to address the unwanted pooling of liquid and other food waste when fresh produce and fruit are placed in a serving bowl after being washed, the Two-Piece Bowl Set ingeniously embodies a food drainer while keeping the presentation clean and pretty.



"Excess water can quickly ruin any snack or produce left in a bowl," said Charles Kohn, CEO of Home and Above. "But, it's necessary and healthily recommended to wash and rinse our snacks before eating them. We wanted to create a presentable option that makes excess water manageable when snacking."



The innovative design features two bowls stacked together, one with a drainer built in, and the other designed to catch the drained liquid and food waste. The unique structure allows the lower compartment to efficiently collect the waste, while keeping it out of view from guests and visitors. The Double-Bowl structure is also convenient when snacking on food with pits or shells, as it provides a discreet and convenient method of disposal.



Both bowls are BPA-free and dishwasher safe, made from environmentally friendly high-quality materials.



"These two bowls can be stacked, or removed and used separately as well," said Charles. "The design of the Double Two-Piece Bowl makes for an efficient storage solution that takes up little cabinet space.



The Two-Piece Bowl comes in both an attractive green and a striking red.



For more information, visit: http://www.homeandabove.com



Contact:

Charles Kohn

charles@homeandabove.com