The "Home and Garden Retailing in the Middle East and Africa, 2013-2018" report provides analysis of current and forecast market data of retail sales in the Home and Garden categories across different channels in the Middle East and Africa. It also provides Home and Garden data by categories including home improvement, homewares, gardening and outdoor living. In addition, it highlights the largest and fastest-growing markets for the Home and Garden categories, identifying key trends influencing the markets and key retailers across the region.
Key Findings
- South Africa leads the Home and Garden market with total sales of US$7.3 billion in 2013, mainly driven by home improvement products
- Saudi Arabia will continue to grow at a faster pace over 2013-2018, primarily driven by healthy economic environment and a base of young demographics
- Specialist retailers remains the major channel for Home and Garden products, where home improvement and gardening supplies retailers hold the majority of market share
- Provides a comprehensive view of the Home and Garden retail landscape, including current market sizes and category forecasts to 2018; and highlights the fastest-growing markets and channels for the category group. It also provides data by categories including home improvement, homewares, gardening and outdoor living
- Details market size and channel forecasts for the region and country, and features major retailers and Home and Garden retail trends
- The report covers five countries in the Middle East and Africa
- The report provides an essential overview of the Home and Garden retail market, highlighting the largest and fastest growing markets across the Middle East and Africa.
- Provides analysis of the latest trends and market dynamics (covering 13 channels) in retail space in major countries across the Middle East and Africa.
- Identifies the largest and fastest growing channels for the category in major countries across the region as well as the highest value growth.
- Benefit from a detailed analysis of key trends influencing the Home and Garden retail market in the Middle East and Africa.
- Monitor the competitive landscape, with analysis of key international players across the region.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Massmart, Mica, Home Center, Lawn Star, SACO Hardware, Carrefour, Garden shop, Tejuri, Kalahari
