Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, keeps up with the different trends as it relates to different mobility products. Home elevators are continuing to gain in popularity in DeKalb, Naperville, Schaumburg, Racine, Glenview, Chicago, and the surrounding areas. Having a home elevator installed in a new home or a remodeled home provides a host of benefits beyond just being a mobility aid for those who either can't climb stairs or find them to be hazardous.



When the subject of adding a home elevator to the home comes up, homeowners are likely to ask why. One of the most important reasons is the concept of aging in place. This is where elderly people end up staying in their own home instead of relocating to an assisted living facility or other family member's home. More and more seniors are preferring to remain in the home that they have lived in for many years rather than learn a whole new layout, be in the way of other family members, etc.



When a home elevator is installed by the Access Elevator team, homeowners will likely see an increase in the value of the home. Because home elevators can be used by anyone, and they are not just limited to those who have mobility issues. Home elevators can also be used to move items between floors easier than using the stairs. They are becoming more popular to add to new construction as well to future-proof a home when the owners may want an alternative to stairs.



Why a home elevator versus a stairlift? They get this question a lot and it is a good one. There are things that a home elevator can do that a stairlift just can't do. For example, if a user is in a wheelchair, it can be a challenge to get from the wheelchair to the stairlift. And then once they are on the other floor with a stairlift, do they have another wheelchair waiting for them? A home elevator will take the wheelchair and rider all at once. A stairlift will also not be very useful in transporting things, unlike a home elevator that can readily do this.



While they might seem like an expensive addition, home elevators quickly become a useful aspect of a home that will make many tasks easier. At Access Elevator, they have a number of different models from different manufacturers so that homeowners can get the right configuration and finish to best suit the home in DeKalb, Naperville, Schaumburg, Racine, Glenview, Chicago, and the surrounding areas. Contact them today to start learning about the different options to add a home elevator to a home.



