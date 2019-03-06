Home Elevators Provide a Much-Needed Accessibility Solution

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2019 --Access Elevator is a long-standing company that has established a reputation as one of the leading providers of home elevators in Upstate, NY and Western, PA. They are passionate about the work that they do, because they help people gain accessibility in their homes. At the present time, there is an ever-increasing demand for home elevators because of the rapid aging of the population.



According to the Social Security Administration, there are between 10,000 and 15,000 people applying for their benefits each and every day. Before all is said and done, the majority of senior citizens will eventually need help with their activities of daily living. A significant percentage of them will find it difficult to navigate staircases effectively.



Of course, there are assisted living facilities that are equipped to accommodate residents that have special needs when it comes to mobility. However, people typically do not want to get uprooted from their homes late in their lives.



Plus, there is a serious financial consideration. A year in an assisted living community will cost somewhere in the vicinity of $40,000, and Medicare does not pay for a stay in this type of facility.



The home elevators that are offered by Access Elevator can provide the ideal solution. They source their home elevators from the leading manufacturers in the industry, names that resonate loudly among insiders. One company that they work with is Symmetry, which is an American owned and operated business that has a stellar reputation.



Symmetry Residential Elevators provide a safe and convenient way to get between floors as a retrofit solution to an existing home or even with new construction. When you're looking for craftsmanship and long-term quality, a Symmetry Home Elevator provides both. Their elevators are custom made and can be designed to fit almost anywhere.



The people at Access Elevator provide personalized attention to each and every client. Accessibility packages are designed based on the customer's needs and the configuration of their home. The freedom and mobility that is gained with a residential elevator means you no longer have to worry about yourself, or loved ones, walking up and down dangerous stair cases.



Anyone that is interested in home elevators, wheelchair lifts, or stairlifts in the Upstate, NY and Western, PA area would do well to have a discussion with one of their expert design consultants.



