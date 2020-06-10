Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2020 --Professional Healthcare Resources (PHR) offers many different types of home health care for residents of Annandale and Kensington. As many clients are not aware of the different services under the "home health care" umbrella, PHR is looking to answer any questions clients may have. In fact, PHR has been providing home health care services for 20 years and can be a great resource for caretakers, family members, and providers in finding the right home health care.



Home health care ranges from non-medical care for sustaining home living and quality of life up to skilled nursing services for medical work. Any care that seniors may need to remain in their homes, avoid medical office visits, or to meet the needs of rehabilitation falls under the home health care umbrella.



The most common types of home health care for seniors 65 years and over according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are:



- Skilled nursing services (84%)

- Physical therapy (40%)

- Assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) (37%)

- Homemaker services (17%)

- Occupational therapy (14%)

- Wound care (14%)

- Dietary counseling (14%)



Professional Healthcare Resources is the first stop for residents in Annandale and Kensington looking to obtain the above services. If PHR does not offer the requested services, they can point clients to a partner able to offer the assistance clients need. Another reason PHR is a great resource is the wide array of services they provide as various services may need to be combined. If a senior is going through rehabilitation after joint surgery or a stroke, he or she may need occupational therapy or physical therapy as part of their home health care. In addition, services such as laundry, grocery shopping, or light housework may be also be required during this time. PHR can be the one phone call the caretaker makes to start the coordination of all services. Call 703-752-8700 or visit www.phri.com for more details.



