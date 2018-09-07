Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --The report "Home Healthcare Market By Component (Equipment and Services) – Global Forecast to 2022", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Industry Trend Analysis:

The global home healthcare market was evaluated around USD 195.55 billion in the 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 459.53 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% over the forecast period. Increasing treatment price is amongst the biggest areas of concern for health organizations and government, and these organizations are determined to control rising healthcare expenditure. Home healthcare is a cost-effective option as compared to costly hospital stays. These services assist to save cost considerably, therefore, expected to act as high impact delivering factor for the global home healthcare industry. Rising workforce concerning to these services interprets the growing home healthcare services demand. According to the statistics released by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the position of home care and personal care aids are projected to rise approximately 13.0 million by the end of 2020, which interprets to around 70.0% boost from 2010. Rising aged population is amongst the major driving factor for the profitable growth of the global market. This population is inclined towards the chronic illnesses which need long-term care. Hence, home healthcare presents best potential option rendering inexpensive quality care. The founding and maintenance of healthcare centers and other settings are investment demanding in nature and involve huge investments concerning operational expenses and capital. Thus, healthcare providers are now penetrating the rapidly emerging home healthcare market with the help of mergers and acquisitions in order to gain benefit from the existing opportunities and restrain expenditure.



Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The major market players in global home healthcare market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, 3M Health Care, Sunrise Medical Inc., Baxter, Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic, National Healthcare crop., Air Liquide, Roche diagnostics corp., Arcadia Health Care, Omron Healthcare Inc., Bayer AG, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Apria healthcare group, Arkray Inc., Odyssey Healthcare Inc., Critical Homecare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Amedisys, Inc. These market players are engaged in a variety of strategic initiatives like collaborations, regional expansion, mergers and acquisitions, service range expansion.



The global home healthcare market is segmented as follows –

By Component:

Equipment



1. Therapeutic

Home Respiratory Equipment

Insulin Delivery Device

Home IV Pumps

Home Dialysis Equipment

Other Therapeutic Equipment



2. Diagnostic

Diabetic Care Unit

BP Monitors

Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors

Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits

Other Self-Monitoring Equipment

Apnea and Sleep Monitors

Holter Monitors

Heart Rate Maters

Other



3. Mobility Assist

Wheel Chair

Home Medical Furniture

Walking Assist Devices



4. Services

Rehabilitation Services

Unskilled Home Care

Respiratory Therapy Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Telemetry



(Early customers will receive 10% customization in this report.)



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North American regional market held the major revenue share in 2015 at around 40.0% due to the existence of advance healthcare infrastructure, elevated awareness levels among patient along with moderately higher medical spending levels in this region. Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness beneficial growth during the forecast years. Developing economy rectifies to develop infrastructure, high unfulfilled requirements of massive population and accessibility skilled labor likely to administer the development of the region.



By Region: North America: (U.S, Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World: (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Others)



Component Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2015, diagnostics equipment reported for over 35.0% of the total home healthcare equipment industry, and is anticipated to achieve market share around the projected period, due to rising occurrence of cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary and diabetes diseases, also enhanced awareness levels among patients, rising incidence of long-term diseases demanding continuous diagnosis and elevated application rates of fertility and pregnancy tests and BP monitors. In 2015, rehabilitation services reported for around 50.0% of the global home healthcare service market mostly due to rising geriatric population and increasing occurrence rates of surgical procedures concerning to trauma. On the other hand, owing to increasing demand for parenteral and enteral nutrition, infusion therapy is anticipated to achieve market share over the forecast years.



