Lester Collins established Trimline Design Center in 1964 as a laminate cabinetry installation service. In 1976, the company evolved to offer prefabricated and custom wood cabinetry and eventually full-service kitchen, bathroom, and customized home closet installations. Clients rely on this family-owned and operated contractor with over 50 years of experience to help them upgrade their home storage with functional, one-of-a-kind solutions.



These customized closet systems provide:



Functionality



Homeowners prize functionality as much as they do aesthetics. Customized closets serve both functions – providing compact, hidden spaces to store everyday items while keeping their bedroom, hallway, home office, living room, and kitchen pristine and clutter-free.



Adjustable Storage Solutions



Homeowners can never have enough storage. Custom home closets provide everything from adjustable shelving to hidden storage to added pantry space. Homeowners can also customize these storage spaces to match their lifestyles and needs.



Increased Productivity

Customized closet systems make for a more organized and livable home. Homeowners can expect their productivity to increase with better storage solutions as they know the exact location of all items in the house. As a result, daily routines are effortless as clients spend less time searching for elusive items.



Ultimately, Trimline Design Center's customized closet systems serve as problem-solvers for all rooms in the home, from the bedroom and home office to the kitchen and hallway. Homeowners are happy when their homes are clutter-free and appealing.



By incorporating the latest customized closet trends, homeowners also get to increase the value of their properties, guaranteeing an investment that pays off in the future. To learn more about Trimline Design Center's customized home closet designs, visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

