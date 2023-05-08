Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2023 --Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving home insurance in Tontogany, Perrsyburg, Toledo, Haskins, Holland, Otsego, and the surrounding areas. With home insurance solutions for any primary, secondary, or rental property, Beck Insurance Agency protects their clients' investments with several different home insurance options from several of the nation's top home insurance carriers.



One of the most important types of coverage included in a standard home insurance policy is loss of use coverage. Loss of use covers the expenses incurred if a peril, or other situation that prohibits occupation, makes your home uninhabitable.



According to Beck Insurance Agency here are the specific expenses that loss of use provides coverage for:



- Temporary Housing (hotels, bnb, apartment, etc.)

- Utilities of New Living Quarters

- Credit Check Fees Required for Temporary Housing

- Cell/Landline Phone Bills

- Gas Expenses if Temporary Home Has Further Commute

- Transportation and Parking Costs

- Storage Unit Expenses

- Restaurant Meals

- Groceries/Food Above Usual Spending

- Dry-Cleaning/Laundry Expenses

- Pet Boarding Expenses

- Moving Costs



The specific types of coverage and coverage limits are outlined in home insurance policies. For any doubts or questions about loss of use, home insurance policyholders should consult their insurance agents directly.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves home insurance in Tontogany, Perrsyburg, Toledo, Haskins, Holland, Otsego, and the surrounding areas. Providing home insurance for both primary, secondary, and rental properties, Beck Insurance Agency keeps their clients covered from any peril with comprehensive homeowners insurance protection. Through extensive assessment the independent agents at Beck Insurance Agency help their clients identify their home insurance coverage needs and offer several policy options to meet those needs.



Partnering with the top insurance carriers in the nation, Beck Insurance Agency is proud to be considered the best independent insurance provider in their community. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to get a quote on home insurance for Tontogany, Perrsyburg, Toledo, Haskins, Holland, Otsego, or the surrounding areas.