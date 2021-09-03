Home Insurance Changes as Housing Costs Rise in Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, and Tifton

Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2021 --Many homeowners around the country are seeing homes in their neighborhood going for over asking price and quickly. The rise in housing prices has been attributed to lower interest rates, residents moving from the north, or a housing shortage. As more Americans retire and workers remain remote, houses in all types of areas may start to sell quicker and for higher prices than before.



It's unknown how this will affect Tifton and the local areas of Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, and Sylvester, GA. Some other parts of the country have seen changes in home insurance as these prices have gone up in reaction to housing prices. This may worry residents as they hear stories of home insurance rising $1,000.00 or more a year. Home insurance costs will always be subject to the coverage and the house it covers, but an increase can surprise a homeowner.



The Brownlee Agency wants local homeowners to know they are available for comparing home insurance rates as well as reviewing any home insurance policies. The Brownlee Agency is an independent agency to search amongst different carriers to find the best rates at competitive prices.



The agency can also recommend different price-saving options for home insurance. The first would be to bundle different types of insurance. Many customers of the Brownlee Agency have been amazed at the difference of bundling other types of insurance coverages have made in their premiums. This includes several different types of insurance coverages but usually home insurance, car insurance, and recreational vehicle insurance.



Another option for lowering home insurance costs is to raise the deductible. Lowering the deductible is an option that homeowners should think about the pros and cons. The Brownlee Agency can work with homeowners to help them understand this option for Tifton and the surrounding areas of Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, and Valdosta.



The last option would be to have the Brownlee Agency review their current home insurance against other agencies. Reviewing policies could help determine if a homeowner has a competitive rate or other options.



