Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2021 --Many homeowners have their first experience with home insurance when their mortgage lender gives them their company's home insurance requirements. Sufficient coverage for the lender to protect their investment may not be enough to fully protect the owner and occupant of the home. For example, the lender is not concerned with personal belongings that home might contain, and would only be concerned with a coverage amount on the dwelling that covers the mortgage amount.



Pools, trampolines, certain types of water damage, and aggressive dogs may not be covered by every home insurance policy. Other insurance companies might have special underwriting requirements in order to cover them. The exposure these items present makes the coverage more expensive. If excluded in the policy, the homeowner may be directly responsible for any loss, opening them up to greater liability. If homeowners have any of these or other high risk issues, it's best to look for home insurance that will cover these.



Business insurance is another exposure generally not included in home insurance, even if there is a small side business run from the home. If any liability issues arise, your assets could be at risk. Here is where an independent agency can help. If you need business insurance, Kelly Insurance Group can also help search for affordable small business insurance or point out any limitations or exclusions in the homeowners policy concerning business use of the home.



While homeowners may not need all of these, the larger their assets, the more they should consider having comprehensive protection. And, since liability, unpredictable weather, and rising housing costs are becoming bigger concerns, customers need to know their options for different types of home insurance protection.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Agency has been helping customers in Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, Trappe PA and surrounding areas with their insurance needs since 1984. As an independent agency, they work with many different carriers to offer coverage options to match almost every budget for home insurance, auto, business and more. For more information, please visit www.kellyins.com.