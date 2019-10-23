Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Beck Insurance, serving the Toledo communities of Bryan OH, Defiance OH, Swanton OH, Waterville OH and Wauseon OH, is cautioning home insurance customers on the dangers of holiday decoration fires. Fires from holiday decorations cost an annual average of over $19 million in damage.



Every holiday includes its own festivities. Fall and winter holiday season is no different. Whether homeowners have decorations inside or outside, many require electricity to run and possibly open flames. Indoor decorations often include candles for ambiance, scent and festival atmosphere. While home insurance will be able to cover losses, safety is the most important thing to remember. No holiday should ever include anyone getting hurt.



Beck Insurance Agency encourages homeowners to review their home insurance policy to know what they are covered for and how much. Home insurance will generally include welling and structural damage, loss of personal property, liability lawsuits and loss of use. The amount or type of coverage can differ from policy to policy so it's best not to assume all home insurance policies cover the same amount. For example, loss of personal property coverage may be the entire replacement cost or may only cover depreciated value. This could make a big difference in replacing a whole kitchen or room full of furniture.



Beck Insurance always recommends homeowners take as much caution as possible to ensure fires don't start in the first place. A quick afternoon of preventative measures will help lead to a holiday season free of accidents. The first to-do is to replace all batteries in fire detectors. In the hustle of meal preparation, holiday excitement or distraction, homeowners need to be able to rely of quick notification of kitchen, candle or other fire potentials. The next is candles, the number one cause of holiday fires. Candles should be kept clear of other decorations, children, pets or anything else that might compromise safety. Candles should be properly extinguished before leaving a room and definitely before leaving the house.



Beck Insurance hopes all their customers and neighbors enjoy the holidays in a safe and responsible manner. If residents of Toledo and surrounding communities should like to review their home insurance, Beck Insurance is happy to go over their coverage as well as additional options.



