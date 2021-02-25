Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --Finding the right insurance is an important way to protect your home in case of theft, fire, or catastrophe. The agents at Kelly Insurance Group work to help you understand what is important in a home insurance policy. Families in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, and Trappe, PA., turn to Kelly Insurance Group for personalized service when looking for affordable coverage and risk management solutions. Kelly Insurance works with top rated carriers to find the appropriate home insurance policy for customers.



Whether you live in a single-family home, townhome, apartment, condo, mobile home or own a vacation home that is seasonally occupied or rented to others, there are home insurance options available.



Agents will work with clients to address individual needs and make sure there is adequate coverage based on home usage and if necessary, for personal possessions. Is your jewelry, art, or sports equipment adequately protected? Do you have or need sewer and drain back up coverage, do your deductibles vary based on type of peril (fire, wind, hail, etc)? Do you need basic, broad, or special perils protection? What is the difference between studs-out and all-in coverage on your master condo policy and what type of coverage do you need as the condo owner? These are all questions the agents at Kelly Insurance can help you to answer and understand in an effort to eliminate potential gaps in coverage. For more information on home insurance for clients in Phoenixville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Collegeville, and Trappe, PA, visit Kelly Insurance Group at www.kellyins.com or call 610-489-9442.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been providing home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, life insurance, and individual/group medical benefits in Pennsylvania, for more than 35 years. This family-owned agency provides secure coverage for clients, which offers peace of mind. This agency has always worked with top-rated insurance carriers, which offer competitive rates for homeowners in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, and Trappe, PA.