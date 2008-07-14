Home of the Sparrow Announces New Executive Director

Crystal Lake IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2008 -- Home of the Sparrow, a transitional shelter program for women and children, has announced Nancy Hiatt as its new Executive Director. In her new role, Ms Hiatt will be responsible for enhancing and expanding on the legacy of this locally well-known organization. She will oversee administrative, fundraising, board management, community relations and partnership development.



Ms Hiatt is a social work administrator who has managed victim services agencies in Arizona and was instrumental in developing and opening the Northern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault. She has also been widely involved in numerous volunteer and board positions, including, among others, Arizona's Coalition for Victim Services, Sexual Assault Network, and Child & Family Advocacy Network.



"Ms. Hiatt's appointment as Executive Director at Home of the Sparrow marks the end of a transition period for the organization, and the beginning of a new phase of growth," states Sherry Heuser, senior consultant of Capability Company, the executive search firm that conducted this search. "We are pleased to help them continue their mission of assisting women and children in need."



Ms. Hiatt completed both her B.A. in sociology and her MBA at Purdue University and completed her Master of Social Work Degree at Arizona State University. She and her husband live in Porter, Indiana.



About Home of the Sparrow

Located in Crystal Lake, IL, Home of the Sparrow is a transitional shelter program for homeless women with children, single women and pregnant women. The agency’s mission is to empower individuals and families to eliminate homelessness, joblessness, and hunger by teaching self-reliance, independence, and self-discipline. In addition to shelter, Home of the Sparrow assists residents with food, clothing, and supportive services that enable them to become employed and lead self-sufficient and independent lives.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

