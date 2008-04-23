Home of the Sparrow Taps Capability Company to Recruit New Executive Director

Crystal Lake, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2008 -- Home of the Sparrow, a transitional shelter program that provides housing and comprehensive supportive services for homeless women and children, has recently tapped Capability Company, an executive recruiting firm based in Raleigh, NC, to search for their new executive director.



“Home of the Sparrow is doing great work in the community and is very well-managed. Our charge is to provide a strong manager and ambassador who can take the programs forward and who is also compassionate towards the clients Home of the Sparrow serves,” said Rebecca Worters, Capability Company president.



The executive director functions as the spokesperson for the organization and is responsible for enhancing and expanding on the legacy of an organization well known in its community for providing valuable programs. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136.



About Home of the Sparrow

Located in Crystal Lake, IL, Home of the Sparrow is a transitional shelter program for homeless women with children, single women and pregnant women. The agency’s mission is to empower individuals and families to eliminate homelessness, joblessness, and hunger by teaching self-reliance, independence, and self-discipline. In addition to shelter, Home of the Sparrow assists residents with food, clothing, and supportive services that enable them to become employed and lead self-sufficient and independent lives.

